Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 154,005 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,918,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

