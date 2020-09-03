Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,765 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.97% of Hain Celestial Group worth $31,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.75. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

