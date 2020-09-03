Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 592,275 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,346,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

