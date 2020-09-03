Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,981 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,563 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,416.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,145,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,952 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 224.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,942,000 after purchasing an additional 598,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 78.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,140,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 500,603 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after buying an additional 451,915 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upgraded Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,801. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

