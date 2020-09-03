Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16.21 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.48% of Iridium Communications worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,081 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3,873.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after buying an additional 1,271,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after buying an additional 349,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,500,000 after acquiring an additional 278,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $28.74. 443,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,722. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at $916,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,262,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,926 shares of company stock worth $13,283,274. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.