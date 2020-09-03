Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16.49 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Kellogg worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Kellogg by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,109. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

