Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total value of $8,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,324,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $21.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $419.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,565. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $441.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.