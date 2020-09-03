Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.95 Million Stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,721 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.76% of Millicom International Cellular worth $19,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIGO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 57,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.71. Millicom International Cellular SA has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $53.68.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

