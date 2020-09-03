Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $20.79 Million Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.06% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $20,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

WDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of WDR stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,045. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.47. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

