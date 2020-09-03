Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.53 Million Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,338 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.13% of FOX worth $21,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,223,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,523 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 72.1% in the first quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,561,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,500,000 after acquiring an additional 346,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 229,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $5,895,077.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,965.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 380,078 shares of company stock worth $10,169,880. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 1,804,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

