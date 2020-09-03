Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.59 Million Stock Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,370 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.16% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $21,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 126.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 681,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

LORL stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,046. The company has a market cap of $509.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

