Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $23.06 Million Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.45% of ITT worth $23,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.61. ITT Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

