Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $27.14 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of Northern Trust worth $27,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.66. 58,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

