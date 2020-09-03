Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $28.21 Million Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,646 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.23% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 27.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth $754,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 388.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.64. 6,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.