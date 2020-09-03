Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.09% of HB Fuller worth $24,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 367.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 3,189.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

NYSE:FUL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 7,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HB Fuller Co has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $317,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.