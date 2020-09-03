Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,141,000 after acquiring an additional 967,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,327,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,768,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,615 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,723,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $933,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

GLIBA stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

