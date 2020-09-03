Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 17,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 502,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,035,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,638,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.43. 11,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.