Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $17,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,173 shares of company stock valued at $20,197,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

NYSE CHD traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.26. 1,448,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,270. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

