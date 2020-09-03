Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,413 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,041,000 after purchasing an additional 441,042 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,794. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $165.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,926 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

