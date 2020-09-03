Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Federal Signal by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.85. 14,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,644. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

FSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Federal Signal news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

