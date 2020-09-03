Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 520.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 126,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,288. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. 3,940,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

