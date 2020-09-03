Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $24,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,003,895,000 after purchasing an additional 599,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,034,000 after purchasing an additional 993,501 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 239,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $119.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

