Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,045 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.56% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 404.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. 2,010,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,845. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $961.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

