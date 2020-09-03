Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,758 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chemed were worth $31,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total value of $684,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,394. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $18.05 on Thursday, hitting $505.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $528.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.32 and a 200-day moving average of $457.08.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

