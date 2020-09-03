Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 15,751 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.21% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $22,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Benchmark boosted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 11,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612 over the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

