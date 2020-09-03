Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,665 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.63% of Penske Automotive Group worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 170,804 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.59. 300,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.70. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

