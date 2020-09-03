Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 212,850 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $24,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3,018.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $4,857,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Donaldson by 71.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $338,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $62,800.00. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DCI traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. 32,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,028. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

