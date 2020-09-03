Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 231,800 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.40% of Patterson Companies worth $29,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 101,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.