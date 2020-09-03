Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 263,426 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,426 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,330 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 115.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,607,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.55. 549,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

