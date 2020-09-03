Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 39,357 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,357 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $11.41 on Thursday, hitting $275.79. 472,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,473. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $307.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

