Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 571,400 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 571,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 41.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,348 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 18,645,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,270,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

