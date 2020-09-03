Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 82,690 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,690 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,946,107. The stock has a market cap of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

