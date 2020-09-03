Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 82,900 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.15% of J M Smucker worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in J M Smucker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,160 shares of company stock worth $1,954,724 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.45.

Shares of SJM traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.23. 784,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,155. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.23. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

