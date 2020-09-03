Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded down $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $141.67. 5,853,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,824. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

