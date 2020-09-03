Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading 35.9% Higher

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) traded up 35.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.67. 16,298,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,280% from the average session volume of 1,180,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Garrett Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,720,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 177.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 997,151 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $1,812,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 26.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 280,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 111.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 346,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 182,916 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

