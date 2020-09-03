GCN Coin Achieves Market Cap of $52,699.12 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 45.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $52,699.12 and approximately $44.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $24.43 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00498884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003736 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

