General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE GE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,895,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

