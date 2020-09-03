Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.56. 1,886,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,628,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $655.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.49 million. Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

