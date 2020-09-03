GET Protocol Price Down 3.8% This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $138,123.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003269 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043066 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.67 or 0.05637077 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

