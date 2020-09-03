GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $328,507.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00025278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $7.13 million and $328,507.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00055944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00207037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.01579919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175677 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 2,620,490 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.