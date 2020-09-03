Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading Up 5.1%

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)’s share price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.28. Approximately 980,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 747,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,276,000 after buying an additional 2,922,023 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,109,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,136,000 after buying an additional 65,172 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,643,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,447,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,860,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,265,000 after buying an additional 624,749 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

