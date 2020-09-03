Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Update

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GBCS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Global Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.42.

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc Global Casinos, Inc operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013.

