Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Update

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GBCS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Global Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.42.
About Global Healthcare REIT
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Global Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.