Glori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GLRI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Glori Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Glori Energy
