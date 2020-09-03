Glori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GLRI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Glori Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

