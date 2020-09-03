GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,266. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

