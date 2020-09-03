GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $6.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.72. 486,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

