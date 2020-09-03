GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 219 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $14.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

