GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $20.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.87. 2,398,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.21. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

