GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,102 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $1,458,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.7% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $26,635,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $58.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,015.70. 2,913,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,981. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,010.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.31. The company has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,655.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4,071.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.54.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

