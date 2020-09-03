GM Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,045,000 after acquiring an additional 373,718 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $53.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $520.62. 23,175,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,778,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.61 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.70, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.38.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,021,467.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,723 shares of company stock worth $129,724,586. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

