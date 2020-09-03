GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,694,000 after purchasing an additional 153,258 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 102,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,354,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,471. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

